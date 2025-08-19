Super Bowl Champions Facing Release From Saints
Outside of the quarterback competition, the next biggest competition for the New Orleans Saints arguably is at running back.
Alvin Kamara is the No. 1 running back on the team. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about that. Kamara is a superstar and that has been the case throughout his entire eight-year career in New Orleans so far and certainly should continue in 2025 in a Kellen Moore-led offense if he can stay healthy.
Beyond Kamara, there have been a handful of guys fighting for just a few spots. The other running backs fighting for jobs on the Saints' active roster right now are Kendre Miller, Velus Jones Jr., Devin Neal, Cam Akers, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Marcus Yarns.
That's a lot of talent and only so many spots to go around. So, who could end up missing the cut? Saints Wire's John Sigler predicted that Akers, Edwards-Helaire, and Yarns will miss the cut.
Saints QB competition isn't the only battle still going on in camp
"Running backs (4)," Sigler said. "Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Velus Jones Jr., and Devin Neal (rookie). Roster cuts: Cam Akers, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Marcus Yarns (rookie). Again, only one of Moore's previous teams rostered more than three running backs in Week 1: the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers, where he coached under Staley. We don't want to give up on Neal just yet and it feels unlikely he would clear waivers, but you never know. He hasn't been available. Edwards-Helaire is doing enough things well to where he could win that fourth spot instead. Akers is trending down."
Akers and Edwards-Helaire obviously stand out here. Akers is just 26 years old and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. A few years ago, he had 786 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games in 2022. Injuries and inconsistent play has altered his trajectory. There was a point when he looked like a future star, now he's not guaranteed a role.
Edwards-Helaire is also 26 years old and was a first-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. He won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs. He's another guy who hasn't lived up to the hype since getting drafted. He spent some time on the Saints' active roster last year, but again, he isn't guaranteed anything at this point with a few weeks to go.