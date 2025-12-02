Ex-Saints Star Tyrann Mathieu Opens Door To NFL Comeback

The New Orleans Saints didn't just lose one key piece to retirement ahead of the 2025 season.

Derek Carr got most of the headlines as he surprisingly announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the National Football League. But he wasn't the only one. Three-time All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu also announced his retirement from the National Football League after 12 seasons in the NFL. The decision came as a surprise because he restructured his deal with New Orleans early in the offseason and seemed poised to be a key piece in the secondary once again.

On Monday, the 33-year-old joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and made it sound like he may be open to a return to the NFL for the right defense.

"I do know this, the Texans. The way the Texans play defense, man listen, I'll come back to play for a defense like that," Mathieu said.

Adams followed up and asked if Mathieu is ready to come back.

"I mean, for the right situation, who wouldn't? You know what I mean. I love this game."

A return seems unlikely

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts to a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This is noteworthy because Mathieu's retirement came as a surprise and he's still fairly young at 33 years old. While this is the case, he spoke about retirement recently on his podcast, "In the Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu," and had a different tune.

"To kind of answer your question, man, I was probably just as shocked as everyone else," Mathieu said. "I think a lot of people didn't understand it because I left like $8 million on the table...But I think when you feel something in your spirit, I think it's best for you to take a step back and understand what's kind of being spoken to you. I had a great career, man. A lot of ups and downs. Some challenges I had to overcome, especially with injuries. Constantly moving. Playing for four different teams, but I wouldn't trade it for the world...

"Once I retired, I think people, especially coaches and administration and executives around the league, I think that they have such great respect for me that I think they just really respected my decision. To be able to walk away on my own two feet healthy, like, that meant a lot to me. I saw guys hold on too long. It's just not a pretty sight."

