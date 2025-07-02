Did Steelers Help Shut Down Saints Trade?
The New Orleans Saints have moved on from a few pieces this offseason. Could there be any more guys on the way out of town before the 2025 NFL season?
Yes, absolutely.
The day will come later this summer when New Orleans has to cut down the roster to 53 players. When that day comes, it’ll be interesting to see who the Saints move on from as there are always a few surprises each year.
There’s plenty of time for other moves as well, like potential trades. Adam Holt of A To Z Sports talked about the team, though, and suggested that New Orleans won’t be able to offload tight end Foster Moreau thanks in large part to the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers’ blockbuster trade around Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.
"The New Orleans Saints made a bold move early in the offseason when they brought tight end Juwan Johnson back on a three-year deal," Holt said. "Many expected Johnson to go elsewhere during free agency, but Kellen Moore's staff felt it was important to keep him in the fold. With that, Foster Moreau's role got a bit cloudier. Moreau held a strong relationship with the former coaching staff and quarterback in Derek Carr. Now, he, alongside plenty of veterans, are dealing with the transition period in New Orleans...
"Instead of making a trade that many may have predicted, the Dolphins chose a shocking route. They made a trade with the New York Giants for retired tight end Darren Waller, who is un-retiring to play for Miami. Waller did not play last season and dabbled in a music career. He's dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout his playing career, but the Dolphins think he could help them next season - still. For New Orleans, this has seemingly eliminated any chance of them moving off Moreau or another TE option to the AFC foe. Instead, I would expect the Saints to keep Moreau as a veteran voice and offensive piece for a scheme that uses two TEs at once plenty under Kellen Moore."
This is all just speculation but it is interesting to see perception around the league right now after another stunner from Pittsburgh.
