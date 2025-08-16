Ex-Saints RB Gives Inside Look At New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints were fortunate to have running back Latavius Murray for two different sints throughout his 10-season National Football League career.
Murray was a dependable back in New Orleans and will be missed. He racked up 1,350 rushing yards in and 10 touchdowns in 32 games played with New Orleans.
Now, he's hanging up his cleats. In the process, he discussed his time in New Orleans, as shared by team reporter John DeShazier.
Saints fan-favorite opens up about New Orleans
"I truly feel that I was playing my best ball of my career," Murray said. "Who ran for 637 yards and five touchdowns, then 656 yards and four touchdowns, in '19 and '20. He returned to the Saints for a one-game stint in '22, and ran for 57 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries...I even did something I hadn't done anywhere else, and that was catch a receiving touchdown and both of those came from (quarterback) Drew (Brees)...I just think the organization giving me that call back in free agency was still, to this day, one of the most humbling phone calls just because I knew where they had been in previous years, to be that close.
"And the fact that they felt I was a part of what would be right, trying to still go and chase after that and make that happen, I was just honored. I was humbled. 'I really thought I found my way there being under (Coach) Sean (Payton) and the culture that he created. The city of New Orleans, it truly is up there. As far as the teams I played for, it is a special place to me and will be forever, honestly.lL
Murray also discussed what led to his retirement in the first place.
"So, fast forward, and I considered getting back to it – working out, training, staying in shape and all that. But it also is that thing of, what the offseason grind recommends and the work that you have to put in and everything that goes into an offseason," Murray said.
"It was like, I don't think I could give it again, especially doing that the previous year and not getting a call. And I didn't want to cheat the game, I didn't want to cheat myself and then family, wife, kids – I didn't want to cheat them in a sense, going into something that I knew somewhat that it might be time to turn the page on."