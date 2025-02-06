Ex-Saints Star Wants 2,601-Yard, 29-TD Game-Breaker In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints may not be extremely active in free agency this offseason but they can still add some game-changing talent in the NFL Draft.
New Orleans obviously didn't have the season it hoped to have in 2024 but that did lead to the team landing the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft. The Saints will have an opportunity to add some pretty high-end talent and former Saints star Mark Ingram made it clear who the team should select.
Ingram joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and urged the Saints to select Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 9 and pair him with Alvin Kamara.
"Man, I think you're seeing how pivotal the running back position is," Ingram said. "My guy AK is getting up there. Give him a little break so he can be healthy the whole year, maybe you go running back. Maybe you go and pair him with Ashton Jeanty. Ashton Jeanty is just a beast, man. He has juice and can run the ball inside and outside. He can come out of the backfield and catches it. Why not have another two-headed monster so my boy AK can be thriving again?"
Jeanty would be an intriguing pickup. He just had one of the most dominant seasons by a running back in college football history. Jeanty finished the season with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns in 14 games played. Adding that kind of talent and pairing him with Kamara could be scary for opposing teams.
Ingram and Kamara at one point were the most dominant running back duo in the NFL. Could Jeanty be next in line?
