Ex-Saints Starter Available After 49ers Release
Roster moves are popping up all across the National Football League now with preseason games kicking off and one on Thursday involved a former member of the New Orleans Saints.
It's not uncommon to see a flurry of moves right as preseason gets here each year. Teams have gotten a look at their guys on the practice field for a few weeks and now have a better idea of where the roster stands than they likely did earlier in the offseason, like around the time free agency opened up or the NFL Draft. It's easy to look at a roster on paper and projected where a team could add or subtract.
But, seeing the team on the practice field each day changes the perception. One guy who was a casualty of this idea is former Saints cornerback Eli Apple.
Former Saints starter heading to open market after sudden release
On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers announced the release of Apple to make room on the roster for defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, as shared by the team.
"49ers Sign DL Dwumfour; Release CB Apple," the team announced. "Dwumfour (6-1, 296) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2021. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Jets (2021), Houston Texans (2021-23), 49ers (2022-23), Cleveland Browns (2023 & 2024), Tennessee Titans (2023) and Chicago Bears (2024), he has appeared in 13 games (one start) and registered 13 tackles, one fumble recovery and 0.5 sack. In 2024, Dwumfour signed with the Browns practice squad on December 6, 2024 where he appeared in one game with the team.
"A 27-year-old native of Scotch Plains, NJ, Dwumfour attended Rutgers University (2020) after transferring from the University of Michigan (2016-19). Over the course of his collegiate career, Dwumfour appeared in 42 games and registered 61 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one interception. Apple (6-1, 188) originally signed to the team on July 28, 2025."
Apple is a nine-year National Football League veteran. He spent part of the 2018 season with New Orleans and then the entire 2019 campaign in town. Now, the former Saints starter is heading back to the open market without much time left in the offseason. He signed with the 49ers just recently on July 28th, but now has to head back to the market.
