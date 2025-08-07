Steelers Sign Ex-Saints Star, Former 1st-Round Pick
A former member of the New Orleans Saints reportedly has found a new home after a surprisingly long stint available on the open market.
Former Saints offensive tackle Andrus Peat spent the first nine seasons of his National Football League in New Orleans after being taken with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 National Football League Draft. As a member of the Saints, Peat played in 111 total games -- including 102 starts -- across nine years of work.
Peat developed into one of the best offensive guards in the NFC and racked up three Pro Bowl nods throughout his time in New Orleans. He made his first Pro Bowl team in 2018 and made it three straight seasons through the 2020 campaign.
He spent his 10th NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. With Las Vegas, Peat was more of a role player, He saw time in 15 games, but started just one game. Now, the 31-year-old reportedly has found a new home.
Former Saints Pro Bowler lands exciting, last-second deal with preseason beginning
Peat was out there for the taking and he signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, according to the franchise.
"The Steelers signed quarterback Logan Woodside and offensive lineman Andrus Peat," the Steelers announced. "...Peat was originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, spending nine seasons with them. He appeared in 111 games, with 102 starts for the Saints, and was named to the Pro Bowl three times (2018-2020).
"Peat signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, appearing in 15 games, starting one. Peat played college football at Stanford where he appeared in 40 games, with 27 starts. As a junior he was named first team All-American and All-Pac-12. The team also waived long snapper Tucker Addington and guard Nick Broeker."
It's been a transformational offseason for the Steelers led by the acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver DK Metcalf. The Steelers have some high expectations heading into the seaon in what is expected to be Rodgers' final season in the NFL. Now, he has another former Pro Bowler in front of him as Pittsburgh attempts to fortify the offensive line.
Peat had a great run in New Orleans and then an up-and-down season in 2024 with Las Vegas. Now, he lands in a much better landing spot.
More NFL: Saints Cut Expected Starter; Continue Shaking Up Roster