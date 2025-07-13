Saints News Network

Former Saints Head Coach Named No. 16 Worst Hire Of Century

Luckily, it wasn't the Saints who hired him in this case

Colin Keane

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints football helmet before the game against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints football helmet before the game against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints weren’t the only NFL franchise to give up on Dennis Allen.

Some people forget that Allen, who was canned by New Orleans last season after a 2-7 start, was also fired by the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders in 2014. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin is not one of those people. Benjamin released a list of the 25 worst head coaching hires this century, and Allen’s Raiders tenure landed at No. 16.

“You're excused if you thought the New Orleans Saints were the only team to boot Allen as a head coach,” Benjamin wrote.

“To be fair, this man is still a widely respected defensive teacher, as evidenced by his quick hire as Ben Johnson's right-hand man in Chicago this offseason. But as you'll see at other points on this list, some vaunted assistants have proven better adept at holding those professions. Derek Carr was a noted fan, but the longtime Raiders quarterback was only present for Allen's final four games.”

Allen went 8-28 at the helm of the Raiders before getting axed. His Saints tenure was actually more successful, as it featured a 9-8 season (2023). 

As noted by Benjamin, Allen shouldn’t be seen as a failure, even if he's been unable to figure it out as a head coach. He’s obviously a gifted defensive coordinator.

Sometimes, the wrong situation or role means everything. Just ask all-time great head coach Urban Meyer, who failed miserably with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a stain on his resume that also landed Meyer at No. 1 on Benjamin’s list.

More NFL: Lions Predicted To Land Former Saints Pro Bowler In Blockbuster Deal

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for the On SI network. Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News