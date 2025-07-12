Lions Predicted To Land Former Saints Pro Bowler In Blockbuster Deal
Could a former New Orleans Saints Pro Bowler end up on the Detroit Lions before the 2025 season?
A new "bold prediction" from Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson landing in Detroit.
Drafted in the third round by the Saints in 2017, Hendrickson spent four seasons in New Orleans, developing into a consistent contributor before signing with the Bengals in 2021 for four years, $60 million. But is Cincinnati getting cold feet about handing Hendrickson another deal?
"Following his first All-Pro season as the league leader in sacks, Hendrickson can push for at least $30 million annually on a new deal, which would make him one of the top-five highest-paid players at the position in terms of average annual salary," Moton wrote.
"The Bengals may not feel comfortable paying a 30-year-old edge-rusher entering his age-31 season that amount of money on a multiyear deal. At the right price, they would likely entertain trade proposals. The Detroit Lions should offer a 2026 second-rounder and a 2026 fifth-rounder to go all-in on an attempt to make a deep playoff run after an early exit last season."
"Aidan Hutchinson is cleared to participate in football activities, but Detroit needs a reliable pass-rusher opposite him on the defensive line," Moton continued.
"Marcus Davenport has struggled with injuries throughout his seven-year career. He's missed 28 games over the last two seasons. Al-Quadin Muhammad has been mostly a backup for eight campaigns. Josh Paschal, a 2022 second-rounder, is going into a contract year without much pass-rushing production on his resume. As Super Bowl contenders, the Lions should be aggressive in filling a glaring roster need.”
Moton's prediction makes sense. Without a doubt, Hendrickson would transform Detroit’s defensive front. At the same time, it's hard to believe that the Bengals, eager to reclaim contention status themselves, won't find a way to agree to terms with a player as valuable as Hendrickson.
