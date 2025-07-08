Saints News Network

Have Saints Turned It Around? Insider Weighs In

The Saints have been hard at work this offseason?

Apr 1, 2025; Palm Beach, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting at The Breakers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints had high hopes heading into the 2024 season and looked good right away, but then things spiraled.

New Orleans started off the season 2-0 and scored 91 points over that span, but then everything fell apart. The Saints went 5-12 overall in 2024 and moved on from then-head coach Dennis Allen. The Saints have spent the offseason trying to get the team back on track. That started with the hiring of Kellen Moore to be the head coach and then has followed with the team taking a look at the roster.

The Saints have kept some pieces around, like Chase Young and Tyrann Mathieu among others. It also led to the team adding guys like Justin Reid and Brandin Cooks.

The Saints have been busy and although things do seem to be trending in the right direction, The Athletic's Jacob Robinson suggested that the team may not be better, yet.

"Better than 2024? No, not yet," Robinson said. "This team finished 4-4 after firing former HC Dennis Allen, but a full reset was needed. The Saints brought in Moore and respected DC Brandon Staley, improved the offensive line and secondary, and Derek Carr’s retirement helped them get cap flexibility for the first time in years. Don’t expect a quick turnaround, but, as usual, everything depends on quarterback play. Shough sounds ready:

"'I think for me and what I’ve been through: I’ve been carted off the field, I’ve been booed, I’ve been an MVP, I’ve been a starter, I’ve been a backup to (Justin) Herbert. I’m like, throw some (explicit) at me, you’re not going to faze me if we start off 0-2 or I (explicit) suck. It’s going to be fine.'"

Are the Saints in a better position now than they were?

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

