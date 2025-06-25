How Will Saints' Kellen Moore Organize Tight End Puzzle In 2025?
The New Orleans Saints will be operating with a fresh offensive perspective in 2025.
With offensive mastermind Kellen Moore stepping into the head coach role and Doug Nussmeier taking over the offensive coordinator position, the Saints will have a new-look offense.
New Orleans has notable talent at the tight end position, so it would be surprising if Moore and Nussmeier didn’t incorporate that talent heavily into their scheme.
On Tuesday, LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson identified the Saints’ top two tight ends while speculating about the role of another.
“So I still look right now at Foster Moreau, as well as Juwan Johnson, as the top two tight ends for this team going into the 2025 season,” Jackson said during an episode of the Locked On Saints podcast.
“The question mark will be, when is Taysom Hill available, and what role does he play? Kellen Moore confirmed that he will still, once on the field, you know, be utilized as somebody that's a part of that quarterback attack, right? Taking those snaps at quarterback and running QB power, QB sweep, probably throwing passes, things like that, as well.”
“And so we can absolutely expect that, but is that going to be his focus role? Are they also gonna utilize him as a tight end?”
Hill went down with a torn ACL in December, meaning the first phase of the 2025 season is probably out of the question for the 34-year-old.
Moreover, given Hill’s age and injury history, the Saints must balance his involvement when he does return to maximize his impact without overexposing him to physical wear.
Will he primarily serve as a gadget player, a situational quarterback, or a hybrid tight end? These are questions that Jackson and all of Saints Nation are wondering about.
Moore’s offensive scheme, known for its creativity, could unlock new ways to use Hill that no one sees coming.
