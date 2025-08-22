Kellen Moore Gives Update On Saints Starting QB
The New Orleans Saints have one more preseason game to worry about and announced that Spencer Rattler will get the start against the Denver Broncos.
This is notable because the quarterback competition is still underway and Rattler and Tyler Shough are duking it out for the job. New Orleans made it clear that the competition is going through the final preseason game. We will see both under center on Saturday, but who will win the job?
Right now, that is still up in the air. With Rattler being named the starter for the final preseason game, unsurprisingly that has made it seem like the needle is pointing in that direction. But, head coach Kellen Moore made it clear that a decision hasn't been made and Rattler starting against the Broncos isn't a guarantee that he will be Week 1 as well, as shared by Audacy Sports' Jeff Nowak.
Is the Saints' quarterback competition over? Favorite Emerging before our eyes
"Kellen Moore said Spencer Rattler starting this game is not a declaration that he's the starter," Nowak said. "He also hedged on whether both guys would get reps with the 1s: 'We’ll see just as far as the depths of those groups and how long they can go.'"
Moore has made this point clear, but it still is interesting that Rattler is getting the start. On top of this, he began the week starting off practices with the first team. All signs seem to be pointing Rattler's way.
NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill even said that he thinks this could be a dress rehearsal for Week 1 and if Rattler plays well, the job is his.
"Spencer Rattler is going to start this weekend against the Denver Broncos," Underhill said. "Kellen Moore said 'Hey, look, that this isn't a decision for Week 1 and the season.' But, I think we can reasonably assume that this is the dress rehearsal for the Week 1 opener and if everything goes well, Rattler lands the plane, he probably will be the starting quarterback for that game."
