Kellen Moore Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Shot At Saints
The New Orleans Saints have a division matchup coming up on Sunday.
New Orleans will welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to town for a Week 8 showdown at Caesars Superdome. On Wednesday, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield got the theatrics going early by taking a shot at the Saints, as seen in a clip shared by FOX Sports' Greg Auman.
"It hasn't exactly been clean play from their part when we play them," Mayfield said of the Saints. "It's a physical game. It is what it is. You expect it, division rival. Not much else to say besides the fact that I don't like them."
Saints head coach Kellen Moore was asked about Mayfield's comments and didn't fire any shots back but highlighted his love for division games and praised the Buccaneers quarterback, as seen in a clip shared by Louisiana First News' Sara Palczewski.
"Division games are always fun no matter what organization I've been a part of," Moore said. "Division games are fun. But, they're a little bit different than the rest of the games. You're going to play them twice in a season. There's a lot of commonality, you know each other very very well. Obviously, my understanding is that this is a phenomenal rivalry. They've had a ton of success lately. We've had success. It's going to be a fun battle. Baker is playing as good of quarterback play in this league, so it will be a fun battle."
The Saints have a fun one in store for Sunday
The Saints and Buccaneers certainly are familiar with one another. Despite the fact that the Saints and Buccaneers have two very different records right now -- New Orleans is at 1-6 and the Buccaneers are are 5-2 -- you never know what is going to happen in a game like this. Mayfield's comments have gotten a lot of buzz and certainly will be talked about on Sunday as well.
Even in a season in which the playoffs don't seem very likely at all, these are the types of games that people remember at the end of the year.
