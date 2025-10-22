Saints RB Alvin Kamara Is An Anomaly In Today's NFL
When the book closes on New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's National Football League career, it's going to be hard to argue against the fact that he is one of the very best players in team history.
Kamara has spent his entire nine-year NFL career in New Orleans so far. The 30-year-old has made it clear that he was to be a lifer with the Saints as well. Just last week, rumors were swirling about a potential trade involving him and he responded by saying that if New Orleans tried to trade him away, he would go drink a "pina colada somewhere," hinting that he would retire rather than get moved.
You don't see guys like Kamara come around often. The Saints are 1-6 on the season right now seemingly with the need of a rebuild, and yet he doesn't want to jump ship and join some ready-made contender. It can't be understated how often players around the league change teams. Kamara's continued commitment to New Orleans is not only a surprise, but an anomaly in today's NFL. Despite all of the losses, the organization clearly is doing something right when you have two guys very much like this in Kamara and Cam Jordan. He wants to help turn things around in New Orleans. That in itself will make him go down as one of the better players in team history.
The Saints are lucky to have Alvin Kamara
But, his numbers are also off the charts as well. He has been a consistent cog to get this offense moving since he was a rookie back in 2017. The five-time Pro Bowler hasn't had a big season so far, but topped 12,000 total yards from scrimmage in the team's Week 7 loss against the Chicago Bears. That's worth acknowledging.
Kamara already is the Saints' all-time leader in yards from scrimmage and he just keeps adding to the total. Behind him, is receiver Marques Colston at 9,766, per StatMuse. Blend together the talent and loyalty of Kamara, and you have something really special.
The trade deadline is coming up on November 4th, but it would be an absolute shock to see him get moved. He's under contract, although his cap hit jumps from just over $9 million to over $18 million. If he continues his career into 2026, that contract seems like a perfect candidate to be restructured to lower the cap hit to save salary cap space. Even if he doesn't return and calls it a career after nine seasons, Kamara has put himself in a position to be considered one of the very best Saints offensive players the team has had.
