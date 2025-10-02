Kellen Moore Reacts to Taysom Hill’s Return To Saints Practice
The New Orleans Saints are going to get a significant piece back in the near future.
Saints do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill returned to the practice field on Wednesday and was a limited participant. His 2024 season ended with a torn ACL and he's been working his way back ever since. He was designated for return from the Physically Unable to Perform list this week.
That doesn't necessarily mean that he will play this weekend. Once a player is designated to return, they have 21 days to return to the active roster.
The New Orleans Saints got good news this week
While this is the case, it clearly is a step in the right direction. Once he eventually is ready to roll, it will be interesting to see how the Saints utilize him. It sounds like Saints head coach Kellen Moore is excited about the possibilities and talked about how he hasn't ever coached a player like Moore.
"I think it will just be a process as we kind of build it as we go, obviously," Moore said. "He's got a lot of stuff just from a physical standpoint to get acclimated and then we will just see how it goes. Obviously he's got a lot of stuff that he's done in the past. He just plays a lot of of other positions. He's a unique player. Certainly, I've never coached a guy or been around a guy who plays this many positions. I think it's really just us working together. I think it's really us working together as we kind of build this thing in the future. Put him in the best position."
Hill played in eight games and had 278 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 23 receptions, and 187 receiving yards last year. He also went 2-for-4 passing for 21 yards. Hill had 465 yards from scrimmage in eight games. His career-high is 692 in 2023. Hill clearly was on pace to top that. It will be interesting to see how Moore uses him, but he will be a big addition whenever he's ready.