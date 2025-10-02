It Sounds Like Jaxson Dart Wanted To Join Saints
The New Orleans Saints are taking on the New York Giants on Sunday and in the process will face off against a quarterback that seemed at one point like he could be coming to town.
With the 2025 National Football League Draft approaching, the Saints were linked to offensive playmakers mainly. That included guys like Tyler Warren, Ashton Jeanty, Tetairoa McMillan, Shedeur Sanders, and Jaxson Dart.
There was a time in which Dart was the most talked about guy for the Saints. But, New Orleans selected Kelvin Banks Jr. with their first-round pick and then Tyler Shough with their second-round pick. Dart wasn't available in the second round because the Giants traded up to go get him.
Dart recently took over the Giants' starting job from Russell Wilson and on Wednesday he spoke about how he will have a chip on his shoulder while facing the Saints on Sunday, as transcribed by ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
The Saints will face off against Jaxson Dart
"There is always a chip on your shoulder any time something like that happens," Dart said as transcribed by Raanan. "But yeah, I'm just going to go out there and play as hard as I can...Yeah, I felt like my visit with them went good. You kind of have thoughts in your head about what options are realistic, and I felt that was a place that could've panned out. But things didn't work out that way...
"I love it here. There's not a place that I'd rather be. I love just how passionate people are outside the facility, in the facility. I like the attitude the East Coasters have. It's a lot of fun. So I love it."
On Sunday, the Giants will start the rookie while the Saints continue to roll with Spencer Rattler after he won a quarterback competition this summer against Shough. It's unclear when -- or if -- the Saints will turn the reins over this season. But, it certainly is interesting that one of the Saints' targets now will start against the team but New Orleans' rookie quarterback is still on the bench.