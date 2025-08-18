Khalen Saunders Sends Emotional Message To Saints Fans
The New Orleans Saints traded away veteran veteran defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and it didn't take long for him to send a message to New Orleans fans.
Reports surfaced on Sunday that the Saints were planning on trading Saunders to the Jacksonville Jaguars. New Orleans confirmed the reports on Monday and made the news official.
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has acquired offensive lineman Luke Fortner from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for defensive tackle Khalen Saunders pending completion of player physicals," the team announced.
After the news was made official, Saunders took to social media with a message for Saints fans.
"Who Dat Nation, thank you from the bottom of my heart," Saunders said. "From day one, you embraced me and my family and made New Orleans feel like home. Playing in the Dome and feeling your energy will always be one of the highlights of my career. As I start this next chapter in Jacksonville, just know NOLA will always hold a special place in my heart. Grateful forever to have been a Saint."
Former Saints DT Khalen Saunders sent a great message to New Orleans fans
Saunders spent two seasons in New Orleans and was preparing for his third after signing a three-year, $12.3 million deal.
Saunders is just 29 years old and started against the Jaguars on Sunday in New Orleans' second preseason game of the summer. Last year, he played in 13 games for the Saints including 10 starts. In 2023, he started 17 games in his first season in New Orleans.
The Saints traded Saunders to the Jaguars for offensive lineman Luke Fortner. Now, the Saints have more depth for the offensive line and the Jaguars have a six-year NFL veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion at their disposal just a few weeks before the 2025 season kicks off.
It was a solid two-year run for Saunders in New Orleans and now he gets a fresh start with a potentially up-and-coming Jaguars team. New Orleans isn't keeping Saunders around, but his message to Saints fans was respectful and genuine. Hopefully, he lands a solid role with the Jaguars and can thrive over in the AFC South.