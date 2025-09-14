Mike Vrabel Breaks Silence On Saints-Ja'Lynn Polk Trade
The New Orleans Saints acquired an intriguing, new wide receiver on Saturday, although fans are going to have to wait a while to see him on the field.
New Orleans acquired 2024 second-round wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk from the New England Patriots on Saturday in a somewhat surprising deal. The Saints officially announced the trade after reports surfaced.
The Saints acquired the young receiver
"The team has also acquired wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk from the New England Patriots in exchange for future considerations," the Saints announced. "Polk, 6-1, 203, who was on Injured Reserve with New England, which he remains on with the Saints, was a second round draft pick (37th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington by New England and played in 15 games with seven starts and recorded 12 receptions for 87 yards with two touchdowns as a rookie.
"After starting his college career at Texas Tech in 2020, Polk transferred to Washington in 2021. In 2023, the Lufkin, Texas native was a key part of UW's Pac-12 Championship team that reached the National Championship game, finishing with 69 receptions for 1,159 yards."
On Sunday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel shed some light on the deal on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
"I just think it was a good start for him somewhere else. We wish him the best. He worked extremely hard to get back and then was reinjured. We were going to be without Ja’Lynn this year anyways, and we felt like what was best was to kind of give him a fresh start."
Polk is just 23 years old. He's on the Injured Reserve and will miss the rest of the 2025 season. But, he is under team control for the 2026 and 2027 seasons so he's someone Saints fans could see as the team continues its transition under head coach Kellen Moore over the next few years.
Things didn't work out for him in New England, but that doesn't mean that it won't be the case in New Orleans with the Saints.