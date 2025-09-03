New Orleans Saints All-Pro Signs With Baltimore Ravens
One former New Orleans Saints All-Pro has quickly found a new home after a surprising release.
New Orleans released three-time All-Pro JT Gray early in the week in a move that head coach Kellen Moore called one of the "hardest things" he has had to do this year since taking over in New Orleans.
"That was one of the hardest things so far this year. It was a challenging move, he's a really good special teams player and a really good player," Moore said as transcribed by ESPN's Katherine Terrell. "...We know the high-quality player that he is, the impact that he's had on this organization. Just with the ... roster management part of this thing over the course of the season and throughout next few weeks, there's a lot of challenges associated with that. It was a really tough one for this to do."
Gray was a staple in New Orleans over the last seven seasons but he will be playing elsewhere in 2025. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that his next home will be with the Baltimore Ravens.
"Sources: The Ravens are signing former Saints 3x All-Pro special-teamer and safety J.T. Gray," Schultz reported. "Gray, a surprise release earlier this week, had significant interest from a number of teams. Baltimore expects him to be on the field sooner than later."
Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Gray released a classy statement thanking the Saints organization and the fans for his years with the franchise.
JT Gray releases a statement after his release from the Saints
"I want to take a moment to thank the entire New Orleans Saints organization for everything over the years," Gray said. "To the coaches who believed in me and pushed me to grow, thank you for your guidance and trust. To my teammates who became brothers both on and off the field, the bond we built is something I'll always treasure. And to the fans, your passion, loyalty, and love made every moment unforgettable.
"You showed up loud and proud every single game, and that energy fueled me more than you know. New Orleans will forever hold a special place in my heart. I'm proud and honored to have represented this city and this team. These memories, this journey, I'll carry them will me always."
More NFL: Saints Announce Jersey Number Changes For Several Players