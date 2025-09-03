Saints Announce Jersey Number Changes For Several Players
There are just four days left before the New Orleans Saints begin the 2025 National Football League season against the Arizona Cardinals at home.
New Orleans is continuing to get its ducks in a row for the season opener and that includes a handful of number changes. On Wednesday, Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports shared that rookie running back Devin Neal, safety Julian Blackmon, linebacker Danny Stutsman, and edge Chris Rumph are all changing their numbers.
Saints get four new jersey number updates
"A Saints number change season reminder (mostly for myself): Devin Neal is now in 24 (was 30), Julian Blackmon is now in 23 (was 28), Danny Stutsman is now in 28 (was 47), and Chris Rumph is now in 58 (was 98)."
All of these numbers can be found reflected on the team's official roster on the Saints team website.
This is the time of the year in which you see changes like this. For example, it was shared on Monday that Neal was taking No. 23 but that already has changed. The roster is is always changing. New Orleans had to get it down to 53 players last wek and there have already been a handful of changes ever since. A change like this with jersey numbers isn't the most ground-breaking thing in the world, but it's something to know as you prepare to watch the Saints kick off regular season action on Sunday against Arizona.
Although there are just four days left before the Saints hit the field for a real, regular season game for the first time since January, we absolutely could see more moves ahead of it.
The next big thing to watch for is an injury report expected to drop on Wednesday. After that, it's just a waiting game to see what the team does next.
New Orleans will begin the 2025 NFL season on Sunday against the NFC South rival Cardinals Caesars Superdome with kick-off scheduled for 12 p.m. CDT. This game will signal the beginning of a new era in town led by head coach Kellen Moore.
