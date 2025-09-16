New Orleans Saints Grades Through 2 Weeks
The New Orleans Saints have played two games so far this season.
Things haven't gone as planned for the Saints so far. New Orleans is 0-2 on the season so far. The Carolina Panthers and the Saints are both 0-2 on the season so far. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in first place right now at 2-0. The Atlanta Falcons are in second place in the division right now at 1-1.
New Orleans will return to the field on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. There are 15 games left in the season so things will change, but here's a brief look at where things stand for the team with grades:
How are the Saints doing through two weeks?
Head Coach - B-
The Saints hired Kellen Moore this past offseason. He has just two games of head coaching experience under his belt. It's far too early to judge his performance. But, the Saints have played two close games, the buzz out of camp was overtly positive, and there have been signs of improvement over last year. New Orleans hasn't won a game yet, but there are some positive takeaways with Moore.
Quarterback - B
Spencer Rattler has shown clear improvement over last year. Again, the Saints haven't won a game yet which impacts the grade, but Rattler has already made the decision to start him over Tyler Shough look solid. He has given the Saints a chance to win each game and has taken care of the ball. Through two games, he has 421 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Running Back - B+
Alvin Kamara has been really good so far this season. He has 144 rushing yards through two games to go along with one rushing touchdown. He has eight catches for 33 yards as well. Kamara is the team's best weapon and has specifically looked good running the ball when given the opportunity.
Passing Offense - C+
The Saints' receiver room has plenty of potential, but there isn't a lot of production yet. It's still early and this will improve, but there isn't much to show for it yet. Juwan Johnson has been a bright spot, but overall the passing offense hasn't come together yet.
Defense - C-
The Saints allowed just 20 points Week 1, which is solid. But, allowed 26 points to the Mac Jones-led San Francisco 49ers Week 2,
