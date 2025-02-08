NFL Insider 'Anticipates' Saints To Bring In Big-Name Head Coach
The New Orleans Saints have the only open head coaching position in the league right now.
It certainly sounds like New Orleans will fill the job soon, though.
New Orleans has been heavily linked to Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The team can't sign him right now as the Eagles are just a day away from competing in the Super Bowl. Once the game ends, though, the Saints can go after him.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the NFL world "anticipates" Moore will end up landing the role with New Orleans.
"The NFL world anticipates Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore landing the Saints' head-coaching job, and his prospective staff is starting to come into focus," Fowler said. "Two names I've heard as possibilities at defensive coordinator are 49ers assistant coach Brandon Staley and Buccaneers outside linebackers coach George Edwards.
"Both have a history with Moore -- Staley hired Moore as his offensive coordinator with the Chargers in 2023, and Moore overlapped with Edwards in Dallas. It's worth noting that some of Moore's potential coaching targets -- assuming he does land the New Orleans job -- were hired by Dallas, including new Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus."
Moore has been a big-name to watch on the coaching carousel over the last month or so. He helped take the Eagles' offense to another level this season and is a big reason why Philadelphia is facing the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. All signs are pointing to him taking the Saints role and we won't have to wait much longer to find out.
