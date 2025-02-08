Could Saints Lose Projected $70 Million Star To Falcons?
The New Orleans Saints certainly will look a little different in 2025.
New Orleans ranks in last place in the National Football League in cap space right now with over -$54 million right now, per Over The Cap. The Saints are going to have to sort that out this offseason and so it could be hard to retain some of the team's players heading to free agency.
One in particular who could be too expensive is 2020 National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young. He joined the Saints on a one-year deal for the 2024 campaign and had 5.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hits.
He's now projected to land a four-year deal worth over $70 million which could be tough for New Orleans unless there's some serious work done around the team's cap situation.
If he doesn't return to New Orleans, Pro Football Focus' Jonathon Macri called the Atlanta Falcons an "ideal" landing spot for him.
"Ideal IDP landing spot: Atlanta Falcons," Macri said. "The Falcons' search for a quality starting edge defender continues this offseason, and Young stands out as a potential answer to their key need. Young has flown under the radar in recent years due to injuries and lower sack totals, though he’s played over 700 regular season defensive snaps in each of the past two seasons and delivered exactly 66 pressures in each year – a top-20 mark in 2023 and top 10 in 2024 for the position.
"Young has the combination of youth and potential, which a team like Atlanta won’t have to break the bank to acquire. Young would push for at least 700 defensive snaps again in 2025 and finally get a shot to hit that double-digit sack mark for the first time in his career, as he’s finished among the top 88th percentile in expected sacks in back-to-back seasons."
It would be nice for the Saints to find a way to bring him back but it's too early to know.
