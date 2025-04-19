NFL Insider Thinks Star Receiver Is Going To Saints
Will the New Orleans Saints use the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft to add a playmaker?
Much has been made about the quarterback position, but the Saints likely could get a signal-caller in the second round, the trade market, or maybe even free agency. There are plenty of options who could be available and less playmakers at this time.
For example, the Saints still could use another wide receiver despite their signing of Brandin Cooks.
In response, The Athletic's NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler predicted that the Saints will select Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 9.
"No. 9. New Orleans Saints: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona," Brugler said. "Is this a quarterback landing spot? And if so, which one? New Orleans hasn’t drafted a first-round quarterback in 53 years (Archie Manning in 1971), but anything is possible with the recent Derek Carr injury news. However, I’m not sold that the Saints love their options here, so in this scenario they opt to upgrade the receiver depth chart."
ESPN currently has McMillan as the No. 15 overall prospect in this draft class, but has him as the No. 1 receiver.
"McMillan uses his hands and release package to get off press coverage," ESPN's Steve Muench said. "He snaps his head around and separates with strength at the top of routes. He doesn't explode out of breaks, but he can sink his hips, plant and change directions on sharp breaking routes. McMillan finds windows and works back to the ball against zone looks. He has big hands and a big frame. He makes plays over the middle and wins downfield 50-50 balls with strength and body control."
Should the Saints bring the playmaker to town?