Could Saints Actually Shock NFL World Next Week?
The New Orleans Saints are a fascinating team to follow.
One thing that is for sure with the Saints is that nothing has come easy this offseason so far. The Saints had to wait until February to fill their head coach position as Kellen Moore was leading the Philadelphia Eagles' offense. By then every other head coach positon was filled and staffs were already starting to be filled.
The Saints had to act pretty quickly after hiring Moore. Since then, the Saints have been busy working the salary cap and addressing the roster. Now, there's a massive quarterback question ahead of them with Derek Carr injured.
New Orleans is pretty unpredictable so there's no way to know what it is going to do. The Saints have been linked to quarterback prospects Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Tyler Shough among others. But, would the Saints take someone at No. 9?
Sanders seems like the most likely option if the team is going to take a quarterback that early. But, who knows. NFL.com's Chad Reuter predicted that Dart will land with New Orleans.
"No. 9 New Orleans Saints - Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss, Quarterback," Reuter said. "I considered Dart at this spot even before we learned Derek Carr's 2025 availability is in doubt, thanks to a shoulder injury. Dart would be a good fit with new head coach Kellen Moore, distributing passes from the pocket and running for tough yardage when required in a way that might remind Moore of QBs he's coached in the NFL before, like Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts."
This would be a pretty big curveball.
More NFL: Insider Takes Hard Stance On Phenom Landing With Saints