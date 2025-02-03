NFL Pundit Proposes Ravens 24-Year-Old As Potential Trade Target
What type of moves could the New Orleans Saints have up their sleeves this offseason?
Clearly, work needs to be done, but the team is going to need to find a way to get creative. The Saints have a few holes to fill but they also have the lowest cap space in football right now. New Orleans certainly could free up some space by restructuring deals, but it seems like a long offseason is ahead of the team.
With the offseason just about here, Bleacher Report's scouting department took a look at each roster and suggested potential trade targets. One player they mentioned for the Saints was Baltimore Ravens 24-year-old linebacker David Ojabo.
"Top Trade Targets: Draft Picks, EDGE David Ojabo, DL Mazi Smith," Bleacher Report said. "The Saints are in a spot where it will be difficult to actually improve their roster with a trade right now. Their best bet to do that would be taking a swing on a disappointing player in their rookie contract. Players like David Ojabo and Mazi Smith haven't lived up to the expectations that came with their draft slot. However, they still have a high ceiling and could wind up helping a team like the Saints."
Ojabo isn't a big-name player. He had two sacks in 2024, but he's a former second-round pick who is cheap. If the Saints make any moves this offseason, that's more in line with what they will have to do. The Saints have a real cap issue on their hands which will make it difficult to do pretty much anything this offseason.
