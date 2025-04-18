NFL Scout Has Bold Prediction For Saints' No. 9 Pick
The New Orleans Saints are just days away from a very important decision.
New Orleans currently has the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft and most of the buzz recently has revolved around offensive players like Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Warren, Tetairoa McMillan, or Ashton Jeanty. It's not hard to see why the team could go offense with the top pick seeing as they added offensive-minded Kellen Moore as the team's head coach.
But, what about the defense?
ESPN's Matt Miller shared a post on Thursday with a prediction for each of the top 10 picks in the draft from NFL scouts.
"Projected pick from an AFC West scout: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M," Miller shared. "Now this was interesting. Quarterback Derek Carr might miss the 2025 season with a shoulder injury. The Saints have 2024 fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler on the roster, but he wasn't drafted by new coach Kellen Moore. There are suddenly some questions about the Saints' plan under center. Still, the scout decided to pass on Sanders and Dart, going with a high-upside defensive selection in Stewart.
"I thought about quarterback here, but there's no one in this draft that I love," the scout said. "There isn't that conviction to spend a top-10 pick on a guy when this roster has so many holes. Stewart has the highest upside of any defender in the class. Even with the Carr injury situation, we believe reaching for a quarterback would be a mistake given where they rank on our board."
Wouldn't that be something? It seems like the wide-ranging expectation -- at least on social media -- is that the Saints are going to go offense. What if they surprise everyone with a pick like this?
