Nick Saldiveri In Line For A Much Bigger Role With New Orleans Saints In His Second Year
The New Orleans Saints used a fourth-round choice in last year's NFL Draft on offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri out of Old Dominion University. Saldiveri had primarily been a right tackle through his collegiate career with the Monarchs.
Despite coming from a smaller school, he rose up draft boards because of his agile feet and standout pass protection. He had strong performances at the NFL Scouting Combine and against higher competition at the Senior Bowl. This convinced the Saints to trade up to get him with the first pick of Day 3, the 103rd overall selection.
New Orleans moved Saldiveri to guard as they entered training camp. It was a position he had some experience at in college, but it was very limited. After uneven preseason performances, it was thought that Saldiveri could at least provide depth along their offensive line.
The Saints offensive line was one of the worst in the league last year. New Orleans ranked 22nd in rushing production, with an abysmal 3.6 per carry that was the second worst in the NFL. Pass protection wasn't much better. Saints quarterbacks were sacked 35 times and were under almost constant duress, though protection improved slightly down the last half of the year.
Left tackle Trevor Penning was benched before the midway point of the year, replaced by veteran G/T Andrus Peat and playing only 13 snaps over the final 11 contests. Veteran LG James Hurst struggled for the majority of the year, as did RG Cesar Ruiz. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk dealt with knee issues that had him at a shadow of his All-Pro form, sidelined him for the last four games last year, and will likely have him out for at least the first portion of this season.
Despite all the problems up front, Nick Saldiveri appeared in only four games and 18 offensive snaps during his rookie season. A calf injury limited him early in the year, followed by a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the last five games. Still, it was disappointing that coaches elected to rely on journeyman veterans like Max Garcia, Cam Erving, and Landon Young rather than turn to Saldiveri at mid-season.
Now entering his second year, the 23-year-old Saldiveri seems sure to play a much bigger role for the offense. Hurst, Peat, Garcia, and Erving are all gone. The Saints added new faces up front, most significantly first-round OT Taliese Fuaga and veterans like G Shane Lemieux, G/C Lucas Patrick, and T/G Oli Udoh in free agency.
Saldiveri has gotten the majority of first-team reps at left guard for the Saints through OTA sessions. Essentially his second year at a new position, hopefully his first year provided enough experience for a significant jump in his development.
Let's not forget that Saldiveri was basically learning a new position, but also facing a stiff jump in competition from Old Dominion to the NFL. Saldiveri also has the athleticism and agility for a zone-blocking scheme, the type of system new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is expected to employ.
At 6'6" and 315-Lbs., Saldiveri showed adequate strength and outstanding quickness coming into last year's draft. He showed excellent awareness and agility in pass protection, with the athletic ability to effectively pull outside for screens and off-tackle runs.
Saldiveri's collegiate tape showed a player that struggled with his hand placement at times. He'll also need to improve his leverage, especially when dealing with powerful defensive tackles inside. His agility, awareness, versatility, and general technique are what attracted the Saints to Saldiveri in the draft. He'll now need to pay off that confidence in 2024.
OTA sessions are only a very small indicator of how a team may use a certain player. However, it could also be an indication of the New Orleans confidence in Nick Saldiveri by the fact that they didn't pursue a high-profile interior lineman in free agency or early in the draft.
Saldiveri will be in a training camp battle with Lemieux, Patrick, and Udoh for the starting left guard position. His style fits the scheme that Klint Kubiak is expected to run. If Saldiveri develops rapidly from his first to second season, then he could eliminate a major concern surrounding the Saints going into this year.