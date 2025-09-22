Michael Thomas' Clear Message Aligns With Saints Fans
The New Orleans Saints had their worst game of 2025 on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
There's no way around it or anyway to sugarcoat it. It simply was the worst game of the season so far for the team. New Orleans showed some life at points throughout the game and Spencer Rattler continued to look like a bright spot for this team. But, the game was lost pretty quickly. New Orleans ended up losing 44-13.
Despite losing the first two games of the season as well, the Saints at least were in the games. They were both one-score games that New Orleans just finished on the wrong side of.
Head coach Kellen Moore addressed the loss after the game and how the team wasn't prepared enough for the contest.
The Saints had a brutal day
"We didn't do enough to give ourselves a chance," Moore said. "We've got to be prepared more. It starts with me. We have to give ourselves an opportunity to compete in these games. Too many penalties. Too many missed opportunities. Big special teams plays early in this game that put us behind and I appreciate our guys' battle through the second half. They didn't quit. I do appreciate that. But, this is going to be a very powerful lesson for our guys on adversity and how we respond. Simply, we can't start a football game like that with the sequence that we had and put ourselves in a very poor situation."
Unsurprisingly, the chatter across social media was overtly negative after the game among Saints fans and reporters alike.
It wasn't just Moore, fans, and insiders not pleased with the team's performance. Former Saints star Michael Thomas took to social media as well with a three-word message that echoes the negative vibes across social media on Sunday.
"That was sick," Thomas said.
The Saints are 0-3 on the season now. It was a brutal day, but the loss counts the same as the first two. Now, they just need to flush it out of their system and prepare for a Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
