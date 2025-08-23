Reports: Saints Already Met With Arch Manning?
The New Orleans Saints utilized the 2025 National Football League Draft to select a potential quarterback of the future.
The Saints selected Tyler Shough with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This was the highest the Saints took a quarterback since Archie Manning way back in 1971 with the No. 2 overall pick.
New Orleans has Shough and Spencer Rattler but there’s already been speculation out there about the possibility of selecting Texas quarterback Arch Manning when he entered the NFL Draft — either after the 2025 or 2026 season.
It’s far too early to have these conversations. Well, that’s specifically in reference to the mock drafts floating around.
This is the truth, but one intriguing nugget did pop up on Friday. ESPN's Seth Wickersham shared a snippet from his upcoming book: "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback" and included in it was a note that the Saints have sat down with Manning.
Saints reportedly met with Texas QB Arch Manning
"One day Arch sat in on a meeting with New Orleans Saints coaches and scouts as they evaluated the quarterbacks in that year's draft," Wickersham said. "Grandpa Archie seemed more engaged with his grandson's recruitment than he had been with his own kids', often leaving Stewart long voice memos. Uncle Eli was there to answer any of Arch's questions, but he knew better than to impose--he had been in Arch's shoes, as the youngest taking on this job and all that attended it. But the benefits were undeniable.
"Arch and Cooper flew from New Orleans to Denver, where Uncle Peyton lived. They worked out at the Broncos facility. Peyton also got Clyde Christensen, a longtime NFL offensive coach who'd worked with him in Indianapolis and Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, to send private videos of Brady's practices, melding the best of Manning's theories with Brady's techniques, two legends funneling into a boy."
Now, that's something. Could the Saints already have interest in the potentially generational quarterback prospect? We'll have to wait to find out, but this is interesting at least.