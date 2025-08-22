Insider Thinks Saints Will Cut Former 1st-Rounder
The New Orleans Saints will have to trim down the roster in just a few days and there will be plenty more decisions to make than just who will be under center as the starting quarterback Week 1.
New Orleans has to get this roster down to 53 players and the running back room specifically bring questions. Alvin Kamara is the unquestioned starter and star of the room. But, what about beyond him? That's where things get tricky.
There are a handful of guys fighting for spots that the Saints are going to have to let some talent go. LouisianaSports.net's Ross Jackson predicted that both Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cam Akers will miss out on the active roster, but did suggest Edwards-Helaire could be a practice squad option.
Saints' running back room is about to take a hit
"Running Backs (4)," Jackson said. "Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, and Velus Jones Jr. What can change? Keeping five running backs was a little bit of a challenge with the rest of the roster numbers coming together. With an injury in the Saints’ secondary and on the offensive line, it felt best to prioritize depth at those positions and then send some veterans on a path to the early practice squad. Because Clyde Edwards-Helaire does not have to clear waivers, he’s the simplest option to move to the practice squad temporarily, with the ability to be elevated to the active roster in the first few weeks as health or roster needs shift."
Beyond this, there have been reports out there saying that the Saints have been at least poking around the running back trade market. If the Saints were to get a deal done, then that completely changes the calculus. What this shows is that beyond Kamara, really no role in the running back room is completely safe right now.
This seems like a safe projection based on the way the roster is currently constructed. But, with cut-down day coming and trades happening left and right across the league, things can change in a matter of minutes.
More NFL: Shedeur Sanders Alleged Controversy: Were Saints Involved?