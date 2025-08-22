Saints News Network

Insider Thinks Saints Will Cut Former 1st-Rounder

The Saints have some decisions to make...

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (23) heads up field after making a catch in the third quarter in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (23) heads up field after making a catch in the third quarter in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images / Jon Endow-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints will have to trim down the roster in just a few days and there will be plenty more decisions to make than just who will be under center as the starting quarterback Week 1.

New Orleans has to get this roster down to 53 players and the running back room specifically bring questions. Alvin Kamara is the unquestioned starter and star of the room. But, what about beyond him? That's where things get tricky.

There are a handful of guys fighting for spots that the Saints are going to have to let some talent go. LouisianaSports.net's Ross Jackson predicted that both Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cam Akers will miss out on the active roster, but did suggest Edwards-Helaire could be a practice squad option.

Saints' running back room is about to take a hit

New Orleans Saints running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (23) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Running Backs (4)," Jackson said. "Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, and Velus Jones Jr. What can change? Keeping five running backs was a little bit of a challenge with the rest of the roster numbers coming together. With an injury in the Saints’ secondary and on the offensive line, it felt best to prioritize depth at those positions and then send some veterans on a path to the early practice squad. Because Clyde Edwards-Helaire does not have to clear waivers, he’s the simplest option to move to the practice squad temporarily, with the ability to be elevated to the active roster in the first few weeks as health or roster needs shift."

Beyond this, there have been reports out there saying that the Saints have been at least poking around the running back trade market. If the Saints were to get a deal done, then that completely changes the calculus. What this shows is that beyond Kamara, really no role in the running back room is completely safe right now.

This seems like a safe projection based on the way the roster is currently constructed. But, with cut-down day coming and trades happening left and right across the league, things can change in a matter of minutes.

More NFL: Shedeur Sanders Alleged Controversy: Were Saints Involved?

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News