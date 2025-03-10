Saints $12 Million Playmaker Gets Honest About Free Agency
The New Orleans Saints already have made a few tough decisions and there's more on the way.
New Orleans has been trying to fix its cap situation and has restructured some deals, including Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr's. The Saints have some other guys heading to the open market and don't have much more time to get deals done if they want some of their guys to not actually hit free agency.
One guy who is a pending free agent is tight end Juwan Johnson. He's spent his entire five-year NFL career in New Orleans and now is heading to the open market after racking up 50 catches for 548 receiving yards in 2024, unless the two sides get a last-second extension done.
He recently discussed free agency and made it clear that he's looking for a team where he is "wanted and valued" and sounded at least somewhat open to joining the Sean Payton-led Denver Broncos.
“I just want to be somewhere where I’m wanted and valued and that’s my biggest thing,’’ Johnson said to 9NEWS. “If it happens to be Denver, then it will be Denver. If it’s somewhere else then it's somewhere else.”
Johnson is going to be one of the better tight ends available on the open market if he doesn't sign an extension with the Saints. The Broncos have been linked to him a few times lately an it wouldn't be shocking to see talks pick up. He had a two-year, $12 million deal and could get more on the open market.
