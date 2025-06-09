Saints 1st-Rounder Addresses Rumors, Confident In Breakout
There has been a lot of chatter about the New Orleans Saints this offseason.
New Orleans opted against blowing up the roster, but that doesn't mean that there aren't guys on the team that have been in rumors. Former first-round pick Trevor Penning has been a guy who has been talked about a lot. There was some noise earlier in the offseason that he could be traded or cut, but that doesn't seem likely now.
New Orleans turned down the fifth-year option in his deal for the 2026 and he has an unclear future beyond 2025. But, he's going to make the most of it. The Saints are moving him from tackle to guard and he made it clear he thinks there's a big year coming for him and also briefly addressed the offseason noise, as shared by The Times-Picayune's Luke Johnson.
"The things I do well I think fit better at guard," Penning said to. “Not to say I can’t play tackle, but in the run game — especially at guard — the things I do well really shine...At guard, you can be more aggressive — obviously not super aggressive, but more aggressive than at tackle. You can just connect on guys and get on them early, versus tackle where you’ve got a lot of space between you and the edge rusher...
"I’m just trying to play my best football, and whatever happens, happens,” Penning said.
The Saints' offensive line has some talent, especially after selecting Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
If Penning can turn things around after the position change, the Saints' line could be significantly better in 2025.
More NFL: Saints Quietly Bringing Potential Star In For Visit