Saints 1st-Rounder Could Miss Week 1 Cardinals Game

The Saints could be without the services of a big piece...

Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the New Orleans Saints logo as the midfield logo fleur-de-lis after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the New Orleans Saints logo as the midfield logo fleur-de-lis after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints are 10 days away from kicking off the 2025 National Football League season with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

It's starting to get much clearer who will be taking the field for New Orleans in Week 1 action. This is of course in reference to Spencer Rattler. He was named as the team's starting quarterback this week, but what about the guys who will be protecting him? Over the next few days, the guy to watch closely is going to be former first-round pick Trevor Penning.

Penning was moved to guard this offseason and really looked to be turning things around after an up-and-down first three seasons in New Orleans. But, he has been dealing with a toe injury that has held him out of action. On the bright side, he wasn't placed on the Injured Reserve or anything of that nature. He's working his way back, but NewOrleans.Football's Mike Triplett noted that right now it is unclear if he will be ready to go Week 1. While this is the case, he did say Penning should return shotly after if he does miss the Cardinals game.

The Saints are missing a key piece of the offensive line

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (70) heads to the locker room after suffering an possible injury in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images / Jon Endow-Imagn Images

"Unclear if Saints G Trevor Penning will be ready for Week 1, but if not, it should be soon after. Big toe injury is on the opposite foot from his rookie year, and nowhere near as significant," Triplett said. "Penning was walking through the locker room without a boot Wednesday."

Penning is entering a make-or-break year for the Saints. New Orleans declinded to pick up Penning's fifth-year option and therefore he will be a free agent once the 2025 season comes to a close. Penning is just 26 years old and has upside. He already showed flashes of that after being moved to guard. But, it will be interesting if he can carry that momentum over once he returns to the field. The Saints have moved him around over the last few years, but guard seemingly was a good idea.

