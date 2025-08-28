Drew Brees Has Prediction For Saints' 2025 Season
The New Orleans Saints are just 10 days away from kicking off the 2025 National Football League season with a Week 1 clash against the Arizona Cardinals.
New Orleans named Spencer Rattler as the team's starting quarterback and now is full steam ahead to the Cardinals showdown. The Saints are coming off of a 5-12 season and are widely projected for a similar season, but legendary New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees thinks a big year could be in store.
Saints legend Drew Brees has take for New Orleans' 2025 season
"I think we're poised and ready to make a statement in the NFC South this year," Brees said to Amanda Guerra of CBS. "I mean, there's no dominant team in the NFC South. Yes, the Tampa Bay (Buccaneers) have won the division the last couple of years in a row here. Baker Mayfield is by far the most established quarterback and is playing really well. The rest of the teams have young, maybe not-quite-as-established starters. Bryce Young in Carolina finished the season really strong last year. I love his journey and the adversity he overcame last year, an up-and-coming team. Michael Penix starts that era in Atlanta and here we go Spencer Rattler getting his opportunity with the Saints.
"I think top to bottom, the Saints' roster is really, really strong. One of the best offensive lines in football. One of the most dynamic running backs in Alvin Kamara, who can do everything for you. And the two extremely explosive receivers in (Chris Olave) and (Rashid Shaheed). Not to mention a lot of other pieces to the puzzle...
Defensively, a ton of great veteran leadership and presence in Demario Davis and Cam Jordan. Tons of young guys we drafted over the last few years at every level of the defense. So, look, I love the position that they are in. I think we're flying under the radar right now Kellen Moore, everyone seems to love...I think the Saints are maybe in a position to surprise some people."
Can the Saints' live up to Brees' expectations?
