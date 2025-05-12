Saints 2025 Schedule: The 14 Teams New Orleans Will Face
The New Orleans Saints have a big year ahead under first-year head coach Kellen Moore.
Moore took control as the team's head coach this offseason and will have a new starting quarterback in the mix. Whether the Saints roll with second-round pick Tyler Shough, second-year player Spencer Rattler, third-year quarterback Jake Haener, or a veteran not yet on the roster, it's going to be a different year, for sure.
As of right now, the official schedule hasn't been released yet, but it will come out this week. The National Football League is announcing the entire schedule on May 14th. The first game that has already been announced is Moore's former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, will begin their title defense on Thursday Night Football on September 4th against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Saints' full schedule isn't out yet, but the team's 2025 opponents are. The Saints will play eight home games in 2024 and nine games on the road. New Orleans' home opponents are the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and the New York Giants.
New Orleans' road opponents are the Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, and the Tennessee Titans.
Obviously, the Saints will face off against its NFC South rivals twice in 2025. Outside of this, the Saints will face off against the entire AFC East, entire NFC West, and the 2024 last-place finishers in the NFC North (Chicago Bears), AFC South (Tennessee Titans), and the NFC East (New York Giants).
