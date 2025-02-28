Saints $27 Million Legend Urged To Leave For Fresh Start
Who will be back and who will leave the New Orleans Saints organization this offseason?
This is a pretty big question. New Orleans is in a touchy spot cap-wise, but it already has hinted that it will be sticking with Derek Carr for the 2025 season. This is interesting because he’s currently expected to have a cap hit of over $51 million in 2025, which is the most in New Orleans by far.
The Saints are going to have a lot of cap issues to sort out and everyone won’t be back. ESPN made a list of one player from each team who "need a change of scenery." For the Saints, Katherine Terrell had team legend Cameron Jordan for New Orleans,
"DE Cameron Jordan," Terrell said. "Jordan is the franchise sack leader (121.5) and a longtime team captain. He has been a staple of the organization since the Saints drafted him in 2011. But even he admitted recently he doesn't know what the future holds. Jordan will turn 36 in July and is due $12.5 million in salary.
"His playing time was limited in the first half of last season under Dennis Allen but ticked back up after Allen was fired midseason. He finished with four sacks in the final eight games. Jordan said he is not retiring and wants to continue his career with the Saints, but his age, salary and production could make that a complicated decision."
Jordan hinted during Super Bowl week that he doesn’t want to go anywhere. While this is the case, he’s expensive with a cap hit of over $20 million in the final year of his two-year deal worth over $27 million. The Saints could save some cash by going in a different direction. But, would they really consider moving on from someone like Jordan who has spent the last 14 years in town?
