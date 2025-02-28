Saints Reportedly Met With 39-TD Phenom Despite Derek Carr Update
Could the New Orleans Saints shock the football world?
New Orleans currently has the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft. All eyes are on Indianapolis right now with the NFL Scouting Combine kicking off. Most of the chatter throughout the week has been about the top prospects about to make the jump to the professional level.
There has been some other major news as well, like general manager Mickey Loomis making it clear that the team is comfortable rolling with four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr for the 2025 season even though there are serious cap questions.
With the NFL Combine here, teams have had an opportunity to meet with the top prospects and NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported on Thursday that the Saints have met with arguably the top quarterback in this draft class in Miami's Cam Ward.
"Don't really get into reporting on all the meetings, but here's a notable one," Underhill said. "The Saints met with Cam Ward."
Ward tossed 39 touchdowns for the Miami Hurricanes in 2024 to go along with over 4,300 passing yards in just 13 games. It doesn't seem likely that he will be available at No. 9 in the draft unless something shocking happens.
The Saints meeting with Ward doesn't mean anything is going to happen necessarily, but it is interesting to hear. It's likely the Saints just doing their due diligence in speaking with the top players in this draft class but still, it is interesting to hear.
