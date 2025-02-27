Saints $40 Million Fan-Favorite Eyeing 2025 New Orleans Return
There has been a lot of chatter about what the New Orleans Saints are going to do this offseason.
Most of the speculation has had to do with players leaving the team. While this is the case, we already have gotten some clarity at least on the team's plans. The Saints made it known that they are planning on keeping Derek Carr for the 2025 season. There are cap issues that need to be handled, but it doesn't sound like the Saints are looking to rebuild.
Another guy who has been speculated about his fan-favorite do-it-all "tight end" Taysom Hill. He's listed as a tight end but he really does a bit of everything for the Saints and has spent his entire eight-year NFL career in town.
Hill has a cap hit over $18 million in 2025 in the final year of his four-year, $40 million deal so there's been chatter about the Saints moving on from him. While this is the case, Athlon Sports' John Hendrix shared that both sides are interested in continuing their partnership.
"Taysom Hill's Future: A lot has been said about what the future will be like for Taysom Hill and the Saints," Hendrix said. "Here's the reality. Based on conversations, it doesn't sound like there's any contemplation to retirement, and he wants to be back in New Orleans and the team feels the same. Kellen Moore had a positive visit with him, and the biggest thing right now is figuring out where the rehab process ends up. Based on that projected timeline, it will tell us a bit more. However, things have been very positive thus far."
