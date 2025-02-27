How Saints Can Shock NFL World In 2025 With Derek Carr As QB
The New Orleans Saints made it pretty clear who will be the team's starting quarterback in 2025.
This is something that has been a question over the last few weeks. New Orleans is in a murky place cap-wise and Derek Carr's massive cap hit raised a lot of questions. Carr's cap hit is currently going to be over $51 million in 2025 if it isn't restructured.
There was a lot of chatter about his future but general manager Mickey Loomis made it sound like Carr will be back with the team in 2025, although he acknowledged that there are things financial questions that need to be addressed.
This could be the right call. The Saints won just five games last year, but New Orleans could surprise some people in 2025. The biggest reason why the Saints struggled in 2024 was bad health. Carr played in just 10 games and plenty of players missed time.
New Orleans began the 2024 season with back-to-back blowout wins over the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys and then almost took down the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 before the season started to spiral out of control.
If the Saints can be fortunate enough to have better health in 2025, there's no reason why they can't be the best team in the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the division last season with just 10 games. The Saints now have Kellen Moore in town as head coach and there's a lot of excitement around him.
A Saints offense led by Moore featuring Carr, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed could be very good. If they were to add a piece in the draft like Ashton Jeanty or Tyler Warren, it could take the team to an even higher level.
New Orleans likely won't be able to add many pieces in free agency and has some financial things to address, but this is a team that could be a playoff team as soon as 2025 with a healthy Carr.
