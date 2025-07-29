Why Saints Can Be NFL's Biggest Dark Horse
The New Orleans Saints won just five games last season, but fans should still enter the 2025 season with optimisim.
A good chunk of the roster was injured for much of the 2024 season. Now, health-wise the roster is in a better place. Plus, the Saints have already made an effort throughout training camp to give veterans some rest days.
With better health, this team should be better in general. That's a general statement, but one that should hold true. On top of this, New Orleans plays in one of the weaker divisions in football. Last year, only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished with a record above .500 in the NFC South. Tampa Bay went 10-7 and went to the postseason. The Atlanta Falcons went 8-9, the Carolina Panthers went 5-12, and the Saints went 5-12 as well.
Better health and a weak division should give the Saints a chance and on top of these, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay praised the coaching staff as a reason for hope in New Orleans.
"New Orleans Saints: New coaching staff can maximize limited roster," Kay said. "The Saints were dealt a devastating blow when it was revealed incumbent starting signal-caller Derek Carr was choosing to retire rather than return for the 2025 season. That decision left New Orleans with a concerningly thin quarterbacks room and a seemingly insurmountable challenge for new head coach Kellen Moore to overcome in his first season.
"While Moore has his work cut out in Year 1, the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator helped win a Super Bowl with a run-first scheme and dominance in the offensive trenches. An aging Alvin Kamara may not be of the same caliber as prime Saquon Barkley, but New Orleans can leverage the back's unique talents while working in backups Kendre Miller and rookie Devin Neal to take the pressure off second-round QB Tyler Shough."
New Orleans is entering the 2025 without high expectations, but this roster can surprise.