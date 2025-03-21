Saints Among 7 Teams Meeting With All-American: Report
The New Orleans Saints reportedly lost an offensive starter on Friday.
Former Saints offensive lineman Lucas Patrick reportedly is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals after a year in New Orleans. The Saints clearly have a need on the offensive line right now. The Saints have done a good job adding pieces this offseason and made another big move on Friday bringing old friend Brandin Cooks back to town.
The Saints need offensive line help and that's where the upcoming National Football League Draft could come into play. One guy who is at least on the team's radar is Oregon All-American Josh Conerly Jr. He reportedly will be meeting with the Saints among other teams, according to The Oregonian's James Crepea.
"Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr. has top 30 visits scheduled with Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles & Washington Commanders, per league source," Crepea said. "Texans and Commanders among Conerly's 12 formal meetings at NFL Combine."
Conerly currently is the No. 37-ranked prospect in the draft class by ESPN. ESPN's Steve Muench gave a draft outlook on him.
"Conerly started 28 games at left tackle over the past two seasons," Muench said. "He's quick and maintains a wide base when he kicks out so he can plant and power down when defenders try to cross his face in pass protection. He mirrors well and rarely loses once locked on. He has the core strength to sit and anchor. Conerly squares up and turns out defenders in the run game. He's smooth getting into position and working up to the second level on zone runs."
