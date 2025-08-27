Saints Announce 2 Cuts, Including 6-Year NFL Veteran WR
The New Orleans Saints aren't done shaking up the 53-man roster, despite the initial announcement on Tuesday.
New Orleans continued tinkering on Wednesday and head coach Kellen Moore announced that both tight end Jack Stoll and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. have been released by the team, but will be re-joining the franchise on the practice squad. Various reporters shared the news on social media, including Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net and Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.
"TE Jack Stoll and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. are headed to the Saints practice squad," Jackson said. "That list and the active roster will continue to shift over the next couple of week, particularly over the next few days."
"Jack Stoll and Cedrick Wilson released. Both will go to practice squad," Underhill said.
The Saints shook up the roster a bit on Wednesday
This is a perfect example of how the initial 53-man roster announcement doesn't necessarily translate to the Week 1 roster. This won't be the last time we see moves across the roster before the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 action on September 7th. With the Saints' tight end room extremely thin, there's even a chance that Stoll could be elevated for that clash off of the practice squad. The same could be said about Wilson.
The moves come fast around this time of the year and we'll keep you in the loop as quickly as they pop up.
Stoll is a four-year National Football League veteran who has seen time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. He spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Ealges and then spent time with the Eagles and Dolphins last year in his fourth season.
Wilson is a six-year NFL veteran who has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Dolphins, and Saints. Last year, he had 20 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown for New Orleans. All in all, these are procedural moves and won't be the last ones, most likely.
