Saints Lose Super Bowl Winner To Chiefs

The Saints are losing the playmaker...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A detail view of Kansas City Chiefs helmets before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A detail view of Kansas City Chiefs helmets before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints cut down their roster to 53 players ahead of the league-mandated deadline on Tueday.

One guy who the Saints cut ties with but was highly speculated to potentially return to New Orleans' practice squad was running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He played two games for the Saints in 2024 and has been with the team since. He competed for a spot in the Saints' running back room for the 2025 season but missed out. He won't be returning to the Saints' practice squad, at least for now, though.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that Edwards-Helaire is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

The former Saints RB has found a new home with the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs helmet
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Sources: The Chiefs are signing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, bringing the 2x Super Bowl champion back to Kansas City and to the team that drafted him in Round 1," Schultz said. "CEH was with New Orleans last season."

Edwards-Helaire was selected with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 National Football League Draft. He spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Kansas City and won two Super Bowls. The best season of his career so far came as a rookie in 2020. That year, he appeared in 13 games in the regular season and had a career-high 803 rushing yards to go along with four touchdowns, 36 receptions, 297 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

Last year, he had just 13 carries at the NFL level for the Saints and had 46 rushing yards, three receptions, and 24 receiving yards.

The Saints opted to keep four running backs on the initial 53-man roster. Those four running backs are Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, Velus Jones Jr. Kamara obviously is the lead back and Miller seemingly won the No. 2 job. Neal is an intriguing rookie and Jones is versatile in both the running and passing game.

Edwards-Helaire didn't fit into the Saints' initial picture and now returns to his first NFL home.

