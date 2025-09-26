Saints, Bills Suffer Key Losses Before Week 4 Showdown

Per #Saints HC Kellen Moore:



Out:

OL Dillon Radunz (Toe)

DE Chase Young (Calf)



Questionable:

WR Devaughn Vele (Hip)



No Game Designation (Good to go):

WR Trey Palmer (Hamstring)

T/G Trevor Penning (Toe)

T Taliese Fuaga (Knee/Back)

DE Cameron Jordan (Groin)