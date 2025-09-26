Saints, Bills Suffer Key Losses Before Week 4 Showdown
The New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills will take the field against one another on Sunday afternoon and it sounds like neither are going to be at full strength.
That's not shocking for either team at this point in the season. New Orleans hasn't been at full strength for a single game this season. The Saints haven't had Chase Young available for a game yet this season. The Saints have released Injury Reports on Wednesday and Thursday and Young didn't practice either day. On Friday, Saints head coach Kellen Moore announced that Young and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz will miss the game. On top of this, Moore shared that Devaughn Vele is questionable for Week 4, as shared by Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net.
The New Orleans Saints aren't going to be at full strength
"Per #Saints HC Kellen Moore: Out: OL Dillon Radunz (Toe), DE Chase Young (Calf)," Jackson said. "Questionable: WR Devaughn Vele (Hip). No Game Designation (Good to go): WR Trey Palmer (Hamstring), T/G Trevor Penning (Toe), T Taliese Fuaga (Knee/Back), and DE Cameron Jordan (Groin)."
The Saints aren't the only team that got some bad news ahead of the Week 4 matchup. The Bills announced that linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle Ed Oliver are both out for the matchup and that right tackle Spencer Brown and defensive end A.J. Epenesa are questionable.
"Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott ruled out two players for Week 4 during his weekly radio appearance on WGR550," the Bills announced. LB Matt Milano (pectoral) and DT Ed Oliver (ankle) will miss Sunday's game against the Saints; both players have been unable to practice this week. Oliver hasn't played since Week 1 and Milano's absence now spans two games after leaving Week 2 against the Jets.
"RT Spencer Brown (calf) and DE A.J. Epenesa (pectoral) are listed as questionable and will be limited in Friday's practice."
Neither the Saints nor the Bills will be at full strength on Sunday, but the teams are trending in different directions. The Bills are 3-0 on the season while the Saints are 0-3 on the campaign.