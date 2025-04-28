Saints Blasted For NFL Draft Stunner: 'Bout Of Denial'
The New Orleans Saints have certainly had a whirlwind of a few a weeks.
Really, that could go back even further. It could be a whirlwind of a few months. The Saints hired Kellen Moore shortly after the Super Bowl ended and chose to push some salary cap issues into the future to minimize turnover for the 2025 season. The roster is going to look very similar in 2025 as it did in 2024. New Orleans has kept the majority of its key players from 2024 but there may be a change coming at quarterback. Derek Carr is injured and the team drafted young signal-caller Tyler Shough out of Louisville.
The addition of Shough seems like a good one and there has been some positive buzz around it, but Yahoo Sports' senior writer Frank Schwab had praise for the quarterback, but not the Saints.
"Tyler Shough was an interesting prospect in the NFL Draft, and he could be a good NFL quarterback," Schwab said. "He's 25 years old, turning 26 in September, so he better be good right away. There's not much time to waste. For some teams, Shough would have made perfect sense. For the team that drafted him, the New Orleans Saints, it's just another bout of denial.
"The Saints are in a bad spot. They have an aging roster that isn't good enough to compete now and doesn't have a sufficient amount of hope for the future. There's a reason teams were hesitant to take Shough, although his skills were intriguing. Prospects who played college football over seven different seasons aren't in high demand because the clock has already been ticking. The Saints apparently didn't care. They didn't like any quarterbacks in this class enough to draft one ninth overall, and that was a fair assessment."
Did the Saints make the right call or should they have made more moves to rebuild the roster earlier in the offseason?
