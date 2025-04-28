Saints QB Controversy Not Ruled Out In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are in a unique position right now.
New Orleans has the pieces to actually be a competitive team in the NFC in 2025. What’s unique about their situation is the fact that the Saints have a chance to be good next year despite the fact that it isn’t a guarantee right now who the team’s starting quarterback will be.
Derek Carr was the obvious option, but he’s currently injured. The team made it clear that he will start if he is healthy. If not Carr, the Saints now have Tyler Shough along with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.
The Saints already said themselves that Shough will come in with a chance to compete. Whoever is under center Week 1 will have a chance to be successful — especially if the team can make another addition in the receiver room. But, who will it be?
ESPN’s Katherine Terrell talked about the potential “quarterback controversy" and mentioned that Shough is in the mix to be QB1 but there are also still questions with Carr.
"Yes, he's in the mix for QB1," Terrell said. "Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, who has been in his position since 2002, has always made it a point to try and get his coach the quarterback he wanted. Sean Payton wanted free agent Drew Brees, and Dennis Allen wanted Carr, who was signed in 2023 after the Saints failed to acquire Deshaun Watson. The Saints haven't invested significant draft capital in any quarterback during Loomis' tenure, so this might be their way of giving the new coach his quarterback. It certainly seems that way after a rocky beginning to Moore's relationship with Carr, whose status for the 2025 season and beyond is unknown. But even taking Carr out of the equation won't guarantee Shough sliding into the top spot. The Saints have selected QBs in the last three drafts, taking Rattler with a fifth-round pick last year...
"Does this move help the Saints' playoff chances in a usually wide-open NFC South? I mean... I guess, since they have no idea if Carr is going to play and Shough is likely an upgrade over Rattler.
It really seems like everything is completely up in the air. Reading the tea leaves, it seems like there is going to be a quarterback competition no matter who is healthy. It could be between Shough and Rattler. There's a chance Carr could be healthy and people could compete, although the team already said the Pro Bowler would start in that scenario. It's just an odd situation and it's going to lead to a lot of chatter.
