Saints Bringing Back 27-Year-Old Super Bowl Champ
The New Orleans Saints have done a good job taking care of their own this offseason.
New Orleans has had significantly less turnover than expected. This is in large part due to contract restructuring or adjustments to guys like Derek Carr, Cam Jordan, and Tyrann Mathieu among many others. The Saints also have invested in their own free agents, including Chase Young and Juwan Johnson.
The Saints clearly liked their roster from last year and made another move to limit turnover on Monday by reuniting with 27-year-old safety Ugo Amadi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Saints re-signed defensive back Ugo Amadi to a one-year contract," Schefter said.
Amadi played in just 11 games last year, but he put up some of the best stats of his National Football League career. He's a six-year NFL veteran and had career-highs in passes defended (7), sacks (2), total tackles (65), solo tackles (52), tackles for loss (6), and quarterback hits (2).
He's spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and Saints throughout his career so far. He was a part of a Super Bowl-winning team with the Chiefs during the 2022 NFL season.
Now, he will obviously try to help the Saints get to that level in 2025. New Orleans had a tough 2024 season but does seem to be in a better place now, That doesn't necessarily mean that will win the Super Bowl. They certainly could surprise people. But, at the very least they are putting themselves in a position to be better in 2025.
