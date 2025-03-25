Saints Rival Reportedly Meeting With Ex-New Orleans Star
Even though free agency has slowed down across the National Football League, that doesn't mean that there't aren't talented players still available.
One guy who is still on the open market is former New Orleans Saints second-round pick Marcus Williams. He was selected with the 42nd overall pick in the 2017 National Football League Draft by New Orleans and spent the first five years of his career in town.
Williams was a solid piece of the defense during his stretch in New Orleans. From 2017 through 2021, he racked up 15 interceptions in 76 games played for the Saints. On top of this, he also tallied 320 total tackles, one sack, 38 passes defended, and three forced fumbles.
He spent the last three years with the Baltimore Ravens and now is available. It's unclear where he will go, but Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reported on Monday that he will be visiting the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers.
"The Panthers are hosting safety Julian Blackmon on a visit today, a league source confirms. Ian Rapoport had visit first," Kaye shared. "Mentioned Blackmon as a logical post safety complement to Tre’von Moehrig in my mailbag last week. Blackmon has had some injury woes but tons of starting exp. Along with Blackmon, former Saints and Ravens safety Marcus Williams is also visiting the Panthers today, per league source."
He hasn't gotten much buzz this offseason but it sounds like his market is picking up at least.