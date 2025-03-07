Saints Called 'Perfect' Landing Spot For 6-Time Pro Bowler
We are just days away from free agency beginning in the National Football League.
It's one of the more exciting times in the NFL calendar because of the fact that no teams are ruled out. Some may not do much in free agency, but every team will have the opportunity to add talent in the offseason with the hope of making playoff runs the following season.
The New Orleans Saints are a team that may not have much spending flexibility when it's all said and done and free agency begins, but that doesn't mean the franchise won't be able to add any pieces. The Saints likely won't be able to hand out some sort of massive, nine-figure deal, but New Orleans surely will be able to add some cheap depth if it sees fit.
New Orleans should be on the lookout for pieces to help improve the defense and because of this, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker called New Orleans the "perfect" landing spot for six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell.
"New Orleans Saints: DL Calais Campbell," Locker said. "While the Saints have a bevy of roster holes to fill, the unfortunate reality is that the team doesn’t have much room to work with financially. Campbell could be a cheaper but high-payoff signing. New Orleans closed 2024 ranked 31st in PFF run-defense grade, and no Saints interior defender recorded a run-defense mark above 62.2.
"Meanwhile, Campbell’s 85.9 PFF run-defense grade was the best among qualifiers at the position, marking his second straight season with an 80.0-plus grade in the category. When the Dolphins added Campbell last offseason, he played far better than his $2 million salary indicated. Perhaps the Saints could swing a similar type of deal to fortify their defensive line."
Campbell is a Hall of Fame-level talent who now is 38 years old. He still had five sacks in 2024, but likely won't land any sort of bank-breaking deal this offseason. This is the type of move the Saints could target because he'd be a clear upgrade and likely would be affordable at this stage of his career.
